ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington County officers are investigating a Tuesday morning crash between a van and a truck at an intersection with US 24.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department told WANE 15 a van was trying to turn from US 24 onto E 900 N. As the van turned, it crashed with a service truck coming through the light.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital in non-life-threatening condition, police said.

(Edward Birmingham)

Pictures show debris scattered on the side of the road and a nearby bridge.

The sheriff’s department is still investigating the crash, and will be looking at surveillance video from the nearby gas station. No further details were provided.

