Officers gather to remember fallen brothers

Law enforcement officers from around northeast Indiana gathered to remember those who have died in the line of duty Friday morning.

The annual ceremony was held at the Fort Wayne-Allen County Police and Fire Memorial on Wells Street.

The memorial includes names of local officers who lost their lives while serving the community. The names of Fort Wayne Police Officer David Tinsley and Allen County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Cox are the newest additions.

Tinsley died in September 2018 after chasing down a suspet. Cox died in February 2017 night after suffering a medical emergency while investigating an injury crash.

“We are going to be celebrating the life of David Tinsley and Joe Cox,” said Fort Wayne Police spokesperson Sofia Rosales-Scatena. “Joe Cox was killed in the line of duty last year for the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, and David Tinsley died while on duty for the Fort Wayne Police Department. So today we’ll be honoring them and their family will be with us today to do that.”

Officers not only honor those from the area, but those around the country.

This is the 17th year the ceremony has been held.

