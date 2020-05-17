Officer-involved shooting in Bryan injures one

BRYAN, Ohio (WANE) – The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating a stabbing that turned into an officer-involved shooting.

Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of Ney Williams Center Road in Bryan. Police found 43-year-old Michael Harris suffering from injuries.

Police say during the incident the alleged suspect was engaged by deputies. During this altercation a deputy discharged his gun striking the suspect, 38-year-old Clarence Thigpen of Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Medics transported Harris by air to an Indiana hospital. He’s reportedly in stable condition.

Thigpen was also transported by air to a Toledo hospital. He was last listed in critical but stable condition.

Police say no further information will be released until Monday, May 18th.

