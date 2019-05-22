Officer in Wednesday morning fatal shooting ID’d

Fort Wayne Police have identified the officer who fatally shot a man after a chase that ended with a vehicle crashed into a home Wednesday morning.

Officer Christopher Hawthorne shot 26-year-old Shaquille I. Kelly during an incident near the intersection of Oliver Street and Grier Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The situation began when Hawthorne and another officer heard gun shots in the area of Reed and Baxter streets. Those officers then saw a vehicle driving in the area and tried to pull it over.

That’s when police said the driver sped off.

After a short chase, the car crashed into the front of a vacant home near the intersection of Oliver Street and Grier Street.

At some point after that, Hawthorne fired a shot. It’s not clear yet how the situation unfolded, but Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said he died of gunshot wounds to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide.

“I only heard one, until the police came. Even when the police came, like I said, every one of them pulled out their shotguns, but they only shot a smoke grenade or something into the house but I only heard one gunshot,” says a nearby resident.

Another neighbor told WANE 15 she only heard one gunshot, too.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

Homicide detectives, the Allen County Coroner’s Office, Indiana State Police, and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office are all investigating the incident.

Hawthorne and another male officer, meanwhile, have been placed on administrative leave due to the incident, per department policy. They will be interviewed 72 hours after the start of their leave.

Hawthorne was hired by the police department in May 2015. According to his personnel record, he’s had 3 disciplinary actions in his past – all for police vehicle crashes. The last two crashes, he received a suspension as a disciplinary action.

Hawthorne has received two commendations in 2016.

This isn’t the first time Hawthorne has been involved in a fatal shooting of a suspect. In October 2016, he shot 62-year-old Charles Eugene Antrup in the head as he lunged toward him with a knife behind the Hallmark Inn at 3738 E. Washington Blvd. Prosecutors said Hawthorne was justified in the shooting and did not file charges.