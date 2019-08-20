Officer finds alligator at apartment occupied by squatters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne Police officer found an alligator at an apartment that had been inhabited by squatters Monday afternoon.

The department on Tuesday shared a video on its Facebook page of the small reptile being collected. The caption read, “There is never a dull day while policing The Fort.”

According to the post, Officer Jeff Burton was conducting an investigation at an abandon apartment that had been taken over by squatters when he came upon the alligator in a closet. The alligator was “staring at me opening and closing its mouth,” the post said.

The apartment was within the Coventry Court West complex along Meadows Drive, off Getz Road.

An animal control officer was called out to collect the reptile, which appeared less than 2 feet long.

Holly Pasquinelli, community relations and education specialist at Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control, said it is against city ordinance to keep exotic animals like alligators as pets. She said the shelter plans to work with rescues to find “a more appropriate home” for the reptile.