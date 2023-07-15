FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Saturday morning participants gathered at Pufferbelly Trail to kick off the Fort Wayne Trails 14th annual “Pufferbelly Run, Walk, Stroll” event.

The 10k will kick off the event with a 1-mile “Kids’ Fun Run” to follow and a 5k ending off the start of the races. Awards for the top female and male runners in each age group and the overall female and male runners will be given out at the completion of the 10K and 5K.

The race starts and ends at the YMCA, 10k participants will make it all the way to Carroll Rd

The proceeds of the event go to further developing the Pufferbelly trail. With the development of the trail, it will become a part of the Poka-Bache Connector, running from Ouabache State Park in Bluffton to Pokagon State Park in Angola.