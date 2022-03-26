WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Two men off-roading in Waterloo were hospitalized after getting stuck in a flooded area of the woods nearly one mile off the road in a vehicle that was still running.

Friday around 9:09 p.m., emergency crews responded to a 911 call reporting two unconscious men were stuck in a flooded and wooded area in the 4600 block of County Road 22. Before they called 911, the caller said the two men had asked for help being pulled out after off-roading that night.

The person who called 911 got to the scene and found the driver, 28-year-old Glenn Crawford, and passenger, 29-year-old Eyon Reas, both from Waterloo, unconscious in the vehicle. It was suspected the two were suffering from Carbon Monoxide poisoning and severe hypothermia because the vehicle was still running while halfway submerged in water. Police said they believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.

Emergency crews could not reach the vehicle due to the flooded and wooded area, so police said several local good Samaritans offered their UTVs to first responders. The two men were conscious when they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident is still under investigation.