Off-duty officer flown to hospital after Grant County Crash

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police say an off-duty officer was injured in a rollover crash in Grant County.

Just after noon Friday, state police and the Marion Police Department responded to Baldwin Avenue near Spencer Avenue in response to the crash.

The initial investigation by Senior Trooper A.J. Coffee revealed that the officer, Kent Wilson, 48, of Marion, was driving a 2006 Dodge pickup truck southbound on Baldwin Avenue when he left the road for an unknown reason, struck a utility pole, and came to rest on its side.

Wilson was flown from the crash scene in a medical helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital. The nature of his injuries is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing, though investigators say neither alcohol nor narcotics are suspected as factors in the crash.