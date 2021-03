LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced Monday that SR 18 / Main Street, between Elm St. and Meuse Argonne St., in the Village of Hicksville will close April 5 for 30 days for railroad repair.

A detour will be set up from Meuse Argonne Street to Elm Street back to SR 18 / Main St, ODOT said. The detour will take traffic in both directions.

The work will be contingent upon the weather. Traffic updates for this project can be found at www.OHGO.com.