ODaniel Automotive Group wins prestigious award

Fort Wayne, IN – January 30, 2020 – The ODaniel Auto Group has been awarded a 2020 DealerRater Dealer of the Year Award for all of their dealerships. ODaniel Auto Group is the only dealer group in Indiana to win this award for all of their locations. This award recognizes auto dealerships across the U.S. and Canada who deliver outstanding customer service, based on verified consumer reviews written on DealerRater.com.



“Car buyers have spoken and have identified ODaniel Ford, ODaniel Automart/Mazda, ODaniel Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Porsche Fort Wayne, and Audi Fort Wayne as the best dealerships to do business with in IN,” said DealerRater General Manager Jamie Oldershaw. The quality and number of reviews for ODaniel Auto Group has received speak volumes of the top-notch experiences they provide to customers.”



The DealerRater Dealer of the Year Awards are based on reviews by new- and used-car shoppers and those who took their vehicles into dealerships for service. Reviewers evaluated All ODaniel Auto Group locations on their customer service, quality of work, friendliness, pricing and overall experience.



All ODaniel Auto Group locations have demonstrated consistently high PowerScore™ ratings for customer satisfaction, placing it in the top of its class. The PowerScore is determined using a Bayesian algorithm that factors the dealership’s average DealerRater consumer rating and the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the 2019 calendar year.



It’s truly an honor to serve our customers each and every day. Our mission since opening the ODaniel Group of dealerships in 1979 was to provide an “EXTRAORDINARY DEALERSHIP EXPERIENCE” in Indiana, through the efforts of honest, helpful, and dedicated professionals, we hold ourselves accountable to the highest values to earn customers for life. Because this award is bestowed upon dealerships that possess outstanding customer service based upon customer reviews on DealerRater.com, we take this distinction to heart. It’s clear that our customers enjoy their time in our Dealership and we take great pride in that fact.” Greg O’Daniel



“Today’s car shoppers pay attention to reviews and a dealership’s online reputation, which makes the significance of the DealerRater Dealer of the Year Awards crucial to dealers looking to thrive in today’s business environment,” added Oldershaw.



DealerRater has an audience reach of more than 40 million consumers who read more than 34 million dealer reviews.