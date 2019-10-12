October issue of Fort Wayne Magazine features Halloween favorites

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Summit City gets scary for spooky season, and that’s the cover story for this month’s issue of Fort Wayne Magazine.

Inside the magazine you’ll find the top 12 haunted places in Fort Wayne. Locations range from Main Street to Lutheran Hospital.

You’ll also find a pumpkin carver highlighted, who also will be in attendance at Fright Night. The Halloween themed day takes over downtown with zombies and all your other fall favorites. Fright Night is put on by the Downtown Improvement District.

