FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend a boho-curated market will be set up at Punch films. The event is being hosted by Oak Room Events.

Co-owners of Oak Room Events, Sarah DeRolf and Sarah Schafer, stopped by WANE 15 to share more about what you can expect at the Bohemian Bloom Market.

The Bohemian Bloom Market is on Saturday, April 1 at PUNCH Films. That is located at 200 6th Street. It’s from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., and it’s free to stop by. You can click here for more information.