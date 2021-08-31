NW Ohio motorcyclist thrown from bike, dies

LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – A motorcyclist is dead after he was thrown from his bike Monday afternoon in northwest Ohio.

Just before 1:30 p.m., emergency crews were sent to North Cole Street, near Beery Road, on reports of a crash.

Responding crews report that a 2012 Honda Goldwing Trike, driven by Curtis Sims, 66, of Medina, Ohio, was traveling northbound on North Cole Street when it crossed the centerline and traveled off the roadway. The bike then hit a ditch and overturned causing Sims to be thrown.

Sims sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Allen County Coroner, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports. He was transported by ambulance to the Lucas County coroner’s Office.

The patrol said Sims was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to always wear protective equipment when operating motorcycles.