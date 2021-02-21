Nursing license prep program opens on southeast side

FORT WAYNE — A new nursing license preparation program is opening up in Fort Wayne this week.

Registered Nurse Andrea Cotton is opening Cotton Care on the southeast side of Fort Wayne on Monday. The new business provides preparation for those seeking to get their Certified Nursing Aid and Qualified Medication Aid licenses. Cotton hopes her two-week program will inspire people to get involved in the healthcare field.

“I am spiritually inclined and I just feel like a lot of what God has prepared us for is to go out and help people to be providers for themselves,” said Cotton. “So this is a great opportunity for someone on the first level to be introduced into healthcare and I feel I have a lot of instruction, a lot of education, a lot of experience that I can share and teach.”

Cotton can be reached by call 260-301-9509 or emailingl CottonCareLLC@yahoo.com.