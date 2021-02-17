Nursing and rehab center residents create tie blankets for children

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents at Life Care Center of LaGrange have been busy over the past few weeks making blankets for children in the community.

The skilled nursing and rehab center said it recently started partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit that connects volunteers and donors with families in need of sheets, blankets and beds for children.

Since Jan. 29, residents have been cutting fabric and tying the ends to make tie blankets.

“It makes me feel good to know that we are helping kids,” said resident Viola Miller.

From left to right: Gladys Mathiak, Lillie Bontrager and Shannon Grinnell (Photo courtesy of Life Care Centers of America)

Resident Gladys Mathiak added, “I am so happy to help make the blankets for the kids in the community!”

So far, the residents have finished two blankets – one for a boy and one for a girl. They are currently working on two more.

“We are in awe of a group that has been so deeply affected by the pandemic and yet still finds it in their hearts and hands to give of their time and self, while letting local children know their community cares about their situation,” said Sherilyn Lackey, president of the LaGrange chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. “On behalf of the children of our community, thank you to Life Care Center of LaGrange and the residents who have helped to make a child’s sleep full of warmth!”