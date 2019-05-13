Nurses donate hair for children’s wigs

A pair of Lutheran Children’s Hospital nurses donated their hair to a nonprofit that creates wigs for children.

Nurses Kate Cooper and Sarah Somers donated eight inches of hair during a “cut-a-thon” event at Pin-Up Curls Salon on Monday. The hair will go to support Children With Hair Loss, a nonprofit that provides free wigs to children with hair loss.

Cooper has donated her hair before, but this was the first time for Somers.

The public can donate hair during a cut-a-thon Monday evening from 4-8 p.m. at the salon. To participate, donors must have at least eight inches of hair they are willing to have cut. All hair in good condition will be accepted, including color-treated or gray hair, and hair must be clean, dried and pulled back into a pony-tail or braid.

Children With Hair Loss was created as a resource for children with medically-related hair loss who might otherwise not have the financial means of obtaining the hair they want or need. This organization strives to empower children with a degree of self-confidence that will allow them to face the world with renewed self-esteem.