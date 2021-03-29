Nursery boom of 2020 expected to carry over to this spring

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As temperatures get warmer this spring, you may be looking to get into the garden sooner rather than later. After a boom in sales during the spring of 2020, some items at nurseries may be harder to find.

As the pandemic began last spring people sought more outdoor activities and hobbies. Arbor Farms Nursery says sales far exceeded the spring of 2019, as consumers built up their outdoor settings and planted their own gardens.

“When the pandemic first started people were concerned that the grocery stores were depleted. We saw quite an increase and interest in vegetable gardening,” said David Geller, Owner of Arbor Farms Nursery.

Many of the flowers and plants at Arbor Farms are still dormant, as they are currently in the middle of the six-week process to get stocked up on trees and specialty plants. While Arbor Farms is preparing for another big year, consumers should be prepared to have a backup plan and be flexible.

“All our indicators are pointing to another exceptional season. I think we are seeing shortages because there was such high demand last year. I think that people need to be patient, look at alternatives,” explained Geller, “They may not be able to find the exact tree or shrub they are looking for but there should be some good alternatives for that.”

Arbor Farms plans to be fully stocked by late April, just in time for Mother’s Day.