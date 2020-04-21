Nurseries and Garden Centers continue business during the pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s spring and for many, that means it’s time to get in the garden and plant, but with the current pandemic things may look a little different at your local nursery.

Joe Galbraith from Galbraith’s Landscaping and Lawn Care says they have adjusted the way they serve the community in accordance with Governor Holcomb’s executive order.

“We have a little different way of doing things, we social distance from our customers, my staff does all the time. We have made some changes to our corporate policies as far as how we interact with our customers, says Galbraith, “As far as the garden center goes we do curbside service. Which means, a customer can either call us or walk the property and we will come to them.”

Galbraith says the phone has been ringing ofter as people are getting started on projects of their own. Governor Holcomb clarified on Monday that nurseries and garden centers can remain open as long as they take steps to protect customers and employees. Galbraith says that the industry and governor came together to show that this industry is essential.

“Properties need to be maintained. If you allow grass to grow, weeds to grow, things like that. Things will get out of control quickly and you will have to deal with issues as far as insects, rodents, things like that from unmaintained properties,” explains Galbraith.

As for those waiting for things to warm up, Galbraith says to be patient. “Just give it some time. We should be through most of the cold weather coming up here. We still have a frost date into the first part of May. Just keep a close eye on the temperatures, anytime it’s above 40 for the lows you’re just fine to go ahead and start planting things.”