FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three weeks into GFL Environmental’s contract in Fort Wayne, the overwhelming majority of residents have been able to enjoy regular trash and recycling services as they’re scheduled.

On GFL’s very first day of service, WANE 15 reported GFL got to 99% of its scheduled pickups. That day alone there were 95 reports of missed garbage and 24 missed recycling collections submitted to 311.

Through noon on Friday, 311 had only received 127 total calls or 31.75 per day regarding trash and 20 total calls or 5 per day pertaining to recycling.

There are a few things so consider. Those numbers don’t reflect how many calls were duplicates from the same household. Nor do they show how many calls were about late or improper set outs.

Still, when you consider GFL has 83,400 households per week to get to for trash and recycling is at 41,700 per week, since recycling is collected every other week, that means there were no issues to report for 99.8% of the 120,100 scheduled pickups this week.

Matt Gratz, the Solid Waste Director for the City of Fort Wayne, had the following to say about GFL’s performance so far:

“The City of Fort Wayne continues to be pleased with GFL’s performance. As GFL finishes its third full week with us, they’re meeting the needs of our residents and neighborhoods. We also recognize that GFL’s leadership team and staff are working hard each day to familiarize themselves with the routes and our community. We know that takes time. We value and appreciate their commitment to customer service and open communication.”

