Number of volunteer firefighters at 30 year low

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – The National Fire Protection Association is seeing the lowest number of active volunteer firefighters since they first started tracking in 1986. This has created an issue for many departments because at 65 percent, volunteers make the majority of forces nationwide.

Decatur’s fire chief Les Marckel says that while his station has a full roster, they have seen a decline in people turning in applications to be volunteer firefighters. Volunteers are different than career firefighters in that they need to be paged in when they get the call, and many of them have full time jobs they are working on top of it.

Decatur’s fire department has a combination of full time and volunteer firefighters, but Fire Chief Les Marckel said that even though they are the only station in Adams County who is able to pay their volunteers, they have still seen a decline in applications. When there aren’t as many people applying it can make it hard to find people who are up for the task.

“The more applications you get, the better your chances of finding somebody that’s going to meet the physical requirement, is able to pass a standard, high-school based aptitude test, and the agility,” said Marckel. “It is best a larger group of applicants.”

Not only that, but because it is only a part time job many of those who do apply have to work jobs that will not let them leave on a call unless it is confirmed to be a working fire.

“Most of our volunteers, the call has to reach a criteria where their employer would allow them to leave,” said Marckel. “The problem that that poses is you have that delay of getting the volunteers to the scene in a timely manner.”

While many departments depend on volunteers not all of them can pay them for their work. Marckel said that the Decatur department is the only one in Adams county that is able to pay their volunteers, but because they are paid positions the department is limited on the amount of active volunteers they can have on their roster.