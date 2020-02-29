Number of fundraisers slated for groups by Miss Fort Wayne organization

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Miss Fort Wayne is hosting a fundraiser to showcase talent from all over the city. This is the first time for the event.

On Saturday, March 21, you can enjoy the sights and sounds of all the talent, while benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne and Riley Children’s Foundation.

The Talent Showcase Fundraiser is at 609 Fairfield Avenue from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

However, that’s not the only fundraiser Miss Fort Wayne and Miss Fort Wayne’s Outstanding Teen are hosting.

Saturday, Feb. 29 is a “Frozen” princess tea party. That from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Arlington Park Clubhouse.

On March 1, you can stop by the Panda Express location on Lima & Ludwig to benefit the Riley Children’s Foundation. With a flyer, 20% of your purchase will be donated to the hospital’s foundation.

You can find more information on all the events by clicking here.