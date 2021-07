WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Roughly 2,400 customers are without power in Whitley County after Northeaster REMC (NREMC) said a bird was found inside the substation.

In a post on Facebook, NREMC said there is substation damage but crews will be restoring power form alternate circuits until the substation can be inspected Thursday. Power is expected to be back on within the next hour.

How the bird got into the substation is unknown.

WANE 15 is working to gather more information.