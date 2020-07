FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nothing Bundt Cakes opened earlier this year in Fort Wayne. Shortly after, the pandemic hit.

Owner Jennifer Henricks continued on with her new business.

She joined Sierra in Studio 15 to show a little cake decorating, and how Nothing Bundt Cakes is doing.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is located at 6409 Lima Road. It’s open everyday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., except Sunday.

