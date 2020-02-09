Nothing Bundt Cakes gives away year supply of bundtlets at grand opening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrated its grand opening at its new Fort Wayne location Saturday.

The new bakery, located at 6409 Lima Road, has 10 different flavors and four sizes of the delicious dessert.

The first 50 guests at Saturday’s grand opening received free bundtlets for a year.

Nothing Bundt Cakes was founded in 1997 by two friends in Las Vegas.

