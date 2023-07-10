FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne is a city with a rich past and an exciting present – both of which people enjoy learning about, and in all forms.

Fort Wayne native Kurt Roembke – whose background is mainly in music – put his brain to work in a different realm. He created and launched SoundWalk in 2017, an app that “turns physical locations into sonic environments.”

There are currently three “experiences” users can enjoy. The latest experience Roembke released is a walking history tour of the Fairfield corridor. SoundWalk uses GPS to track the user’s movement, and narrators offer bits of history, stories, and unique memories all attached to specific locations.

“It’s just adding context to a space that’s new. So you can go through this park without SoundWalk, but hopefully once you do it you learn more about the area, the people who have lived here, who do live here, and hopefully if will enhance the way you think about this space in the future.”

Other SoundWalk experiences available right now include an interactive musical interpretation of McCulloch Park, and a Voices of the Myaamiaki narration at the Little Turtle Memorial in Lawton Park. You can learn more about those experiences on the SoundWalk website.

There are future projects in the works as well. Local journalist and producer Bryant Rozier is collaborating with Roembke on a Fort Wayne Urban League experience set to launch at the end of July. The experience will be a fitness walking tour of the current campus on South Hanna and tells the history of the Urban League exploring its roots, mission, and services available.

“This is a huge epic story with themes, with villains, with heroes, with an arc,” said Rozier. “It’s really a great story.”

The Urban League project includes narration from at least 15 prominent people in the black community, including current Urban League CEO Aisha Arrington and Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Joe Jordan.

“There’s a theme in the Urban League project of identity and how its tied to place. So the fact that we can tie the SoundWalk experience to this, constantly reminding people this is a specific time and place, this is a specific building located in the east central neighborhood that we can go to for services that we need,” said Rozier.

Rozier and Roembke are also working on a experience about the LGBTQ history of Pearl Street in downtown Fort Wayne. That experience is supposed to launch later this year, and Roembke says more projects are already in the works as well.

The apps are available for both Apple and Android. Click here to learn more about the experiences and how to download the app.