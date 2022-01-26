Not too cool for school: Here’s why FWCS did not delay or close today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With temperatures below zero and wind chills at dangerous levels, thousands of Fort Wayne Community Schools students bundled up and trudged off to school Wednesday morning.

The area set a new record for coldest temperature at -9, beating a previous low of -8 set in 1936.

The district’s decision not to delay or close drew the ire of many parents, as other districts around the area delayed or closed.

One parent wrote on Facebook: “Should have had a school closing for today. Dangerous temperatures for the kids. Frost bite can happen in 30 minutes. They all are equipped for E-learning anyways.”

Another parent wrote: “Fort Wayne Community Schools don’t give a (expletive)!”

So why did FWCS not delay or cancel? Simply, it’s a policy decision.

Fort Wayne Community Schools uses a threshold of -20 degrees or a sustained wind chill of -20 degrees for its delay or cancellation decisions. District spokesperson Krista Stockman told WANE 15 that at 5 a.m. when officials made its decision, the wind chill was -15, according to the National Weather Service.

The district provided this explainer on how weather decisions are made:

Parents can always keep students home from school if they believe their route to school is not safe, the district said.