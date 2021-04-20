‘Not our first rodeo’: INDOT prepared for April snowfall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation says its prepared to treat the roads with the accumulating snow and icy conditions the region is expected to see Tuesday night.

“Thankfully, this isn’t our first rodeo,” said Hunter Petroviak, the Communications Director for INDOT’s Northeast district. “It can snow in the Midwest, seems like anytime, so we know that we can expect some snow in April so it really not that difficult for us to prepare.”

Petroviak said the crews have been busy getting their trucks ready, putting salt in the truck’s spreaders, preparing their gear and watching the forecast closely.

As of now, INDOT’s plan for Tuesday night is still “very fluid.”

“We’re going to let Mother Nature tell us what it needs, but we will definitely have a lot of our yellow trucks out on the roads as needed this evening,” said Petroviak. “But, with temperatures dropping around the 20 degree mark, we do expect to be doing some plowing and salting.”

Petroviak said INDOT has about 170 trucks ready to go if they are needed.

According to Petroviak, snow in April is easier for INDOT crews to clear off because the roads have been warmer than they would typically be during the winter months.

He said anyone driving tonight should give themselves plenty of time to get where they’re going and avoid crowding INDOT’s yellow trucks.

Drivers should also watch out for construction zones.

“Most of those don’t just get taken down because of snow, so we’re gonna be extra careful,” said Petroviak. “Watching for the yellow trucks and those construction zones.”

Click here to check the road conditions and any crashes near you.