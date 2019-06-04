Not guilty plea entered for Columbia City sitter in child's death Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtney Kincaid [ + - ] Video

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (AP) - A not guilty plea has been entered on behalf of a northeastern Indiana babysitter charged in the death of a young child she was caring for last year.

Twenty-nine-year-old Courtney L. Kincaid of Columbia City appeared in a Whitley County court Monday after being jailed last week on charges including aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent causing death. She plans to hire a lawyer and didn't comment while leaving the courthouse.

The Whitley County sheriff's office responded in April 2018 to a report of an injured infant at Kincaid's home and found 11-month-old Emma Grace Leeman wasn't breathing. The child had a skull fracture.

Emma's parents had left her with Kincaid earlier in the day. Kincaid initially told investigators the child hadn't been injured, but later changed her story.