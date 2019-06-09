Local Freedom Riders chapter hosts benefit for Shepard’s House

On Sunday, June 9th, The Freedom Riders of Indiana Chapter 1 is hosting their 7th annual ride for the Shepherd’s House in Fort Wayne.

“Every year this event gets bigger and better” said Freedom Riders spokesperson Frank Conner.

According to Conner, the event was able to raise $7,100 last year, which was donated directly to the Shepherd’s House. The Freedom Riders of Indiana are a 501c3 not-for-profit organization, so every dime that comes into this event will go directly to the Shepherd’s House.

The event will be held at Harley Davidson of Fort Wayne at 6315 Illinois Road in Fort Wayne. They are expecting between 150-200 bikers and about 400-500 people. Riders can sign-up for a fee of $15 or $20 if they have a passenger.

They’ll be a stunt show performed by Josh Borne of Borne Freestyle, Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders, live music by Helicans Peak in the Grote trailer, and the national Anthem will be sung by local artist Jannette Dager.

WANE 15’s Sierra Tufts is serving as the event’s emcee.