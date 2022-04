FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A not-for-profit is giving away goodies for Easter Sunday.

Moms can bring their kids to an Easter basket giveaway at 1 p.m. Young Mothers of America is holding the event at 520 E Washington Blvd in Fort Wayne.

The organization said there are plenty of baskets, but that they are expecting a large turnout similar to last year. The event is first come, first served.