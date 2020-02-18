Norwell Middle School wins Future City Competition in DC

WASHINGTON (WANE) — Students from Norwell Middle School have gained national attention for their design of a future city.

Norwell Middle School, located in Ossian, competed against middle schools from across the country in Washington, D.C. Tuesday in the 2020 Future City Competition.

Students Jordyn Xayyachack, Teagan Lesley, Madeline McCabe, Nevada Lenwell, Morgan Batdorff, Connor Reed, Cassandra Coyne, Eli Randol, and Lukas Mashuda, teamed with educators Bill Bostain, Stephanie Scott and Bonnie Dickey, as well as volunteer mentor Albert Bostain, to earn this year’s top honors.

Future City gives students in 6th, 7th, and 8th graders across the country the chance to put their engineering skills to the test by creating cities. The challenge: students had to identify an urban water system threat and develop a futuristic solution to ensure a reliable supply of clean drinking water.

Norwell Middle School took home the Grand Prize – a trip to U.S. Space Camp in Alabama and $7,500 for its school’s STEM program. Their city’s solution is based on the model the team researched, developed and presented.

Watch the team compete and win below.