Northwest Ohio man hit, killed while putting gas in disabled SUV

EDON, Ohio (WANE) – A man is dead after he was hit while filling up his SUV which had run out of gas in northwest Ohio Friday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just after 6:15 a.m. emergency crews were sent to S.R. 107 just east of S.R. 49 on reports of a crash.

Officials report that Nathan A. Gamble, 33, of Montpelier, Ohio was attempting to put gas in his disabled 2005 GMC Envoy when he was hit by a westbound 2009 Dodge Dakota. The Dodge was driven by Craig A. Kaiser, 66, of Edon, Ohio.

Gamble was pronounced dead at the scene by the Williams County Coroner.

Kaiser was not injured. Officials said that he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.