ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Four educators at Northwest Allen County Schools are being honored for their dedication to the district with the Teacher of the Year award.

Robbie McKerr, a government teacher at Carroll High School, was surprised with the award on Thursday.

Robbie McKerr, NACS Teacher of the Year at Carroll High School Brian Sherck, NACS Teacher of the Year at Carroll Middle School Linda Armbruster, NACS Teacher of the Year at Oak View Elementary

Carroll Middle School teacher Brian Sherck, who teaches 7th grade math, was given the award Friday.

Linda Armbruster, a 3rd grade teacher at Oak View Elementary, was also awarded Teacher of the Year on Friday.

A fourth teacher in the district will be awarded next week.

The teachers were selected by a panel of NACS administrators after reviewing all the nominations.