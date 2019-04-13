Northwest Allen County School's gears up for their Relay for Life Video

Coming up in May, Relay for Life teams will join in the fight against cancer. Northwest Allen County Schools is hosting its annual event May 4th.

Their theme this year is “Saving the world from cancer, one lap at a time.” At the event, superheroes of all types will be at the track raising money and awareness for cancer.

Teams are already raising money, and this year’s goal is $75,000.

Each team has at least one representative on the track at all times during 3-10 pm. Having someone on the track represents the fact that cancer doesn't stop, and neither do we in the “Fight to Find a Cure.”

The event itself if filled with fun. You’ll find a kids area with bouncy houses and games. A DJ will be playing tunes throughout the event. Food will also be available for purchase.

Other parts of the even include a survivor walk, silent auction, and an emotional ceremony where luminaries are lighted to remember those that lost their battle to cancer.

The American Cancer Society has recognized this event in a special way, Rookie of the Year. National representatives will be at the May 4th event filming and interview students, survivors, caregivers, and participants for a national campaign.

Learn more and register at RelayforLife.org, and select "NACS Fighting Cancer."