Known as the Mackel barn, it’s been moved from nature preserve to the DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association south of Auburn.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –The Mackel barn was raised some 160 years ago off Chapman Road, up in the northwest corner of Allen County.

Likely it housed its share of draft horses used to plow the soil and take grain to a nearby saw and gristmill.

Stored inside would be hay, straw, grain, tools and farm implements, according to a press release from ACRES Land Trust, the non-profit land conservation organization that was willed the property from the Dr. Frederick and Alfrieda Mackel estate a few years ago.

ACRES looked to donate the barn, in some need of repair, to a historical group, barn society or someone who cherished the history of the county.

Enter The DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association, just a few miles north of the Mackel Nature Preserve where the barn was located.

Original Mackel barn

Mackel barn, down to the studs

Barn wood being stored

Barn wood ready for assembling

Period farm equipment at the DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association

Sign on County Road 427

DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association

Barn wood for re-assembling

With around 30 acres on County Road 427 just south of Auburn, the barn was the perfect addition to use for education and as an event center, Mark Carunchia, the association’s secretary and treasurer, said.

Now it will be raised again, starting in late August, when an expert Amish crew is scheduled to take each labeled piece and put it back together bit by bit, Carunchia said. Construction is expected to be completed by October.

To be fair, the Mackel barn and 34-acre estate wasn’t settled by the Mackel family 160 years ago and it’s unclear who the original owner was.

In the 1860s, settlers were making their way to northern Indiana and claiming land they were required to live on and cultivate through the Homestead Act.

At the nature preserve, the home is still a home, but ACRES decided it didn’t need the 1,800-square-foot barn and searched for someone to rescue it. On the property there was also the water-powered Stoner’s Mill, which operated from 1834 to 1910, Carunchia wrote.

The Association intends to add two new lean-to structures on either side, increasing the barn’s size to 3,000 square feet. There was a lean-to on the original barn, but it wasn’t saved, Carunchia wrote.

At the Horsemen’s Association 30-acre location, there’s the Draft Animal Museum & Farm. Draft horses were used in farming operations and in a few cases, still are, although the tractor and other gas-powered equipment is the norm.

The Horsemen’s Association wants to keep old farming techniques alive, and the ”new” old barn will be another structure to carry out its mission. The barn will also be an event center where weddings and other events can take place, Carunchia said.

Carunchia said the association will spend in excess of $100,000 on the project.