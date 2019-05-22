Northside, McMillen and Memorial pools set to open for the Summer season

It’s almost time to dive into Summer. The City of Fort Wayne announced dates for when Northside, McMillen and Memorial Pools are set to open.

Northside Pool will be open for Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday, May 25 – Monday, May 27. The rest of the summer schedule is as follows:

– Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2 – Northside open, No other pools open

– Monday, June 3 – No pools open (due to FWCS school still in session)

– Tuesday, June 4 – Northside and McMillen open for the season

Memorial Park Pool is tentatively scheduled to open June 15, depending on lifeguard staff availability. Lifeguard positions are still available.

The City’s free spraygrounds will be turned on Saturday, May 25 at 9 am. Spraygrounds are located at the following parks:

Franklin School Park 1903 Saint Marys Avenue Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Buckner Park 6114 Bass Road Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

McCormick Park 2300 Raymond & Holly Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Memorial Park 2301 Maumee & Glasgow Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Robert E. Meyers Park Inside North Gate of Parkview Field on Jefferson Blvd. Hours: Open to public 9 am – 11 pm on days without scheduled events

Shoaff Park 6401 St. Joe Rd. Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Kreager Park 7225 North River Road Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Waynedale Park 2900 Koons & Elzey Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm



For additional pool information including hours of operation, Adult Swim times, fees, Learn-to-Swim classes and pool rental, click here.