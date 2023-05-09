FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a special evening at Northrop High School. It was a moment that broke barriers.

A group of musicians at the school had the opportunity to perform with the Northrop Orchestra. These musicians though are a part of a program called Play with Us.

Applied skills students perform.

Here’s how it works – For the past two years, applied skills students at Northrop have participated in a weekly music program with United Sound, which delivers opportunities in music to students with disabilities.

United Sound students have been peer mentored by students in the Northrop Orchestra. They rehearse altogether once a week on Tuesdays for 45 minutes and it all culminated with the special performance Tuesday evening. The students performed Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and it was a touching moment for all of those in attendance.

If you would like to learn more about United Sound, visit their website. To connect with Northrop Bands, visit their Facebook Page.