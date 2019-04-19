Northrop student charged with gunplay at bus stop

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Krystopher L. Acoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A Northrop High School student has been charged after police said he fired a gun after getting off a school bus in February.

Krystopher L. Acoff, 18, faces felony charges of Possession of Firearm on School Property and Criminal Recklessness committed with a deadly weapon for a Feb. 25 incident on Fort Wayne's southeast side.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a surveillance camera on Fort Wayne Community Schools bus No. 320 caught Acoff pull a gun from a pack and slide it back into the pack. He then pulled the gun back out and put it into a front pocked of his hoodie, the affidavit said.

Northrop Letter to Parents

Acoff got off the bus around Colerick and Reed streets, and the bus surveillance camera spotted him react to something then "walk or run backwards" down Winter Street before he "appears to take aim and fire at something to the north," the affidavit detailed. He then ran off, the affidavit said.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. in the 3000 block of Winter St. Fort Wayne Police responded to multiple 911 calls and found spent shell casings in the area.

No one was hurt.

The next day, Northrop Principal Jason Witizigreuter sent a letter home to parents. In that note, he wrote that a student got off at a bus stop and began shooting a weapon. According to the letter, authorities determined that the student shooting the gun was from Northrop and he was removed from the building that morning.

The letter also stressed the importance of students telling an adult if they hear or see anything that makes them feel unsafe.