FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One Northrop High School and Amp Lab senior will compete in a global competition geared toward supporting children and teens with chronic conditions.

It’s a partnership between Parkview Health and MATTER. The 2023 Healthy Kids Healthy Future innovation competition is the fourth year for the annual contest. It was open to all innovators around the world including entrepreneurs, students, and startup companies.

Kamiah Fomby is a 17-year-old senior at Northrop High School and Amp Lab. She is the youngest contestant that the competition has ever had and the only black female semifinalist for 2023.

“When I joined the Zoom meeting and saw all of those adults, I was deeply shocked but extremely excited,” Fomby said.

Parkview Health and MATTER received over 150 applicants from May to June. From there, they selected 5 finalists to move on. Those finalists include Augment Therapy of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Happypillar of Austin, Texas, Oncoustics of Ontario, Canada, Xploro of Cleveland Ohio, and One Day At A Time of Fort Wayne, Indiana, which was designed by Fomby.

The mental health app, “One Day at a Time,” aims to empower teens and young adults with a sense of belonging and community. It began as a project with Amp Lab to develop a functioning app to help the community.

Fomby said she designed the app to provide one place with several support systems in order to provide a holistic approach to anyone’s situation.

“I’m a teenager that knows what it feels like and knows how others feel with their mental health, so I definitely would fund the money toward co-development and getting those resources to students,” Fomby said.

When first opening the app, users will be greeted with a quote tailored toward their interests. Then it will ask if you are a student and to enter your school, student number, and counselor. It will also ask if you have a medical provider. Next, it will ask if you are feeling suicidal today. That will immediately connect you to resources such as a hotline.

The app consists of tabs such as journals, messaging, polls and resources. Users are able to click on each tab to connect with others, look at research, write notes and reach out to mental health providers.

Finalists will pitch their solutions to a panel of healthcare professionals Thursday at Parkview Mirro Center. It is not open to the public.