Northern Wells Community Schools hires new superintendent

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) — A new superintendent has been hired to lead Northern Wells Community School Corporation.

Michael Springer was unanimously selected by the Northern Wells Community School Board to take over for current superintendent Dr. Scott Mills.

“I think a really good fit,” Springer said. “The process the board initiated and Dr. Mills was really supportive with them on that. I think it brought us all to the point that we think its a really good fit. Transitions are transitions and nothing’s ever perfect in transition but this feels like it’s a really good opportunity for everybody.”

Springer has 27 years of experience in public education. He started his career as an 8th grade science teacher at Wawasee Middle School. After six years, he was hired and served two years as the school’s assistant principal. From there he was hired as a principal at Waterford Elementary. He then moved to Avon and served as principal of Sycamore Elementary for 6 years. Springer became assistant superintendent in Rantoul, Illinois, and then superintendent of North West Hendricks School Corporation in Indiana. He is currently responsible for K-12 Client Services at CORE Construction.

“One of my favorite jobs was teaching 8th grade science,” Springer said. “I absolutely loved it.”

Springer will start the transition process on July 1. During that time he will shadow and work with Dr. Mills until Mills retires at the end of the calendar year. Springer officially becomes superintendent on Jan. 1, 2021.

“One of the things that attracted me to the district is the job that Dr. Mills has done in his 13 years,” Springer said. “The district is in really good shape financially and he’s been a really good leader, so I’m excited about working alongside him.”

Springer will become the sixth superintendent in the school district’s history. The board will hold a public meeting on May 26 so the public can make comments and meet Springer.