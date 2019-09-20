Northern Indiana judge elevated to national committee

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana district judge was appointed to a national advisory committee Friday.

U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch of Indiana’s Northern district will serve on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee with eight other U.S. Attorneys. The appointment comes from Attorney General William Barr.

Attorney Kirsch said, “I am honored that Attorney General Barr has appointed me to serve on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee. The Committee plays a central role in implementing new programs and policies for the Department of Justice. It is a privilege for me to be able to serve the Department and Attorney General in this manner.”