FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Northern Gospel Singing Convention celebrated its 20th anniversary last year. This year, the convention is changing slightly.

Instead of 5 events, the convention will only have three. The adjustment comes due to the pandemic.

See the interview above with organizer, Cathy Godsey.

The Northern Gospel Singing Convention is July 31st and August 1st. It’s located at the Sunnycrest Baptist Life Center in Marion. You can learn more about the event by clicking here.