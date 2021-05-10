Northeastern REMC’s ‘Operation Round Up’ donates $500 to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Northeastern REMC Operation Round Up has donated $500 to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry’s “Meat” the Need Initiative to help ensure hunger relief agencies serving food-insecure residents in Allen, Huntington, Kosciusko, Noble, Wabash and Whitley counties continue to have access to nutritious meat.

According to Feeding America, Indiana has 887,070 residents who regularly struggle with food insecurity. Of that total, 273,380 are children.

“More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries. Food banks, pantries and soup kitchens work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities and these agencies continue to face increased demand during these uncertain times,” said Amber Zecca, Fund Development Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. “Proper nutrition is vital to the health of all Hoosiers. That is why protein is so important and sadly, it is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain, especially now.”

Operation Round Up funds will cover the processing cost of approximately 400 pounds of donated livestock and deer, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry said. This will provide over 1,600 more meals through hunger relief agencies.

“We are so grateful for the continued support of our efforts in responding to the needs of those in the community facing hunger. A meal provided to a person in need means reduced hunger and increased disposable income because they can spend less on food. Right now, that is so important,” said Debra Treesh, Executive Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.

For more information on Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, click here.