Northeastern REMC looking to hire veterans for utility jobs

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Energy cooperative Northeastern REMC is hoping to fill some upcoming vacancies with veterans.

The veteran-centric hiring campaign is apart of a national effort by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) called Vets Power Us.

The energy cooperative based out of Columbia City says they have about a dozen jobs that know they will need to fill soon. While President and CEO Eric Jung said they are almost always looking to fill positions, those 12 jobs are currently occupied by employees that are at or approaching retirement age.

According to the NRECA, around 200,000 service members transition out of the military each year. Jung said they seek out those veterans because the nature of military service prepares them well for utility work.

“Specifically electric cooperatives as a utility fit very well for veterans,” said Jung, who is a veteran. “The hometown, very team-oriented atmosphere that we have here in the co-op is very well-suited for what we experience while we are in the military. Like I said, personally that was the thing that attracted me once I got in the cooperative program to stay in the cooperative program.”

Chris Todd, Director of Marketing for Northeastern REMC, said many of the skills learned in service also transfer well into the job.

“A lot of the values that you learn in the military really transfer well into the rule of electric cooperatives,” said Todd, who is also a veteran. “A lot of the things you do in the service, assessing risk, and making sure that you’re working as a part of a team all really translate well into what we do here.”

You can apply for open positions at Northeastern REMC over on their website.