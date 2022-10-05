COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Northeastern REMC showed off a new energy storage facility Wednesday they say will save customers millions of dollars over the next two decades.

The five battery locations allow them to buy electricity at night – when the rate is lower – and then distribute the electricity to customers at peak times when the rates would have been higher.

The new storage will save customers $35 million over 20 years, according to Northeastern REMC.

“Market prices have changed, but we’re able to offset a lot of those costs,” said Eric Jung, president and CEO of Northeastern REMC.

Northeastern REMC says the battery storage program has been fully operational since June.