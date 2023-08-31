FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Northeast Indiana AFL-CIO held a press conference Thursday to announce endorsed candidates and the official “Kick-Off” of Labor Day weekend.

The organization also celebrated local labor leaders and the efforts of the Labor Day Picnic committee.

The press conference took place at the Fort Wayne Professional Fire Fighters Hall at 1405 Broadway.

The Northeast Indiana AFL-CIO is a chapter of the Hoosier Heartland Area Labor Federation that represents union members across nine counties.

The organization’s mission is to empower members to take political and legislative action.