Northeast Indiana’s jobless claims falling, data shows

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — New unemployment insurance claims in northeast Indiana have fallen, after unprecedented numbers weeks prior.

Records released Thursday from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development show Allen County had 6,848 first-time unemployment insurance claims for the week ending April 3, well down from 9,950 the week before. Across northeast Indiana, there were 14,942 new claims last week, compared to 21,234 for the week before.

“It’s a relief to see the numbers go down locally and regionally last week, but the sheer volume of these claims for three weeks remains jarring,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute. “I would caution against interpreting this shift as an improvement. It is far too early to predict how this will play out for the next three to six months.”

Northeast Indiana Works and the Community Research Institute reported that northeast Indiana recorded the most unemployment insurance claims over the last three weeks during the COVID-19 crisis than any of the state’s 12 economic growth regions – 42,279 initial claims. More than 20,000 of those claims came from Allen County.

The manufacturing industry has been hit hardest, with 5,399 claims this past week and 11,655 the previous week. Retail trade was second.