Northeast Indiana Works steps in to help displaced workers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Northeast Indiana Works and the Department of Workforce Development say they are conducting rapid response activities for workers who are displaced from manufacturing shake-ups.

The groups will host two events that provide career counseling, resume preparation, and educational sessions. The first will be hosted on February 11 for the 173 Dometic workers at the LaGrange plant, and the second for the 116 Genova Products workers on February 14.

More information on each event is available at www.neinworks.org.