Northeast Indiana unemployment rate down, expert says don’t celebrate yet

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana’s unemployment rate continue to decrease, but officials are saying to hold off on celebrating.

New numbers for the region show September’s unemployment rate at 5.2%. That’s down from 5.9% in August, 7.9% in July, and 10.5% in June.

Northeast Indiana Works Spokesperson Rick Farrant explains that a 4.0% or below is considered full employment. The region was at 3.0% in March and then tanked to 20.2% when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Farrant said employers are doing well for now, but warns that thinking we’re in the clear is premature.

“The new numbers indicate that employers are working really, really hard right now to not only stay afloat, but to be productive and that’s a good thing,” he said. “We’re still in a very uncertain workforce situation, though. Nobody really knows what the trajectory of this virus is going to be. So I suspect that there are going to be some surprises down the road and what those are is anybody’s guess.”

Allen County’s September unemployment rate was 6.0%. That’s down from 6.8% in August, 8.6% in July, and 19.8% in April.

Here’s a breakdown of September unemployment rates for the rest of the region: Noble, 4.9%, Wabash, 4.7%, Dekalb, 4.6%, Huntington, 4.4%, Decatur, 4.3%, Whitley, 4.2%, Steuben, 4.1%, Wells, 4.0%, Lagrange, 3.3%, Adams, 3.5%.