Northeast Indiana Trump supporters head to Washington ahead of Electoral College Count

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — A group of Trump supporters from Northeast Indiana is on their way to a rally in our nation’s capital.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning a group of 56 protesters loaded a bus in Columbia City for an overnight trip to Washington D.C. The group is headed to join a rally which is against the confirmation of Joe Biden’s win as president-elect.

The group plans to get to Washington by 11 and join the rally and the crowd. Protesters say they are going to show support for their president and see history in action.

Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the confirmation of the election results. Several Congress members, including Indiana Senator Mike Braun and Representative Jim Banks, have already indicated they’ll dispute the results.

Once disputed, the House and Senate will hold separate sessions to vote on the objection.